WALKERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Warehouses are springing up near western Maryland interstate highways.

One that has been proposed in a rural Frederick County community is raising concern it may disrupt the area’s quiet, rural lifestyle.

“It will help our small town,” said Rula Hani, a small business owner. “Most here have farms and that makes this place special. We love it here because it is so quiet.”

Supporters of the project said it will generate tax revenue to fund essential services for the town.