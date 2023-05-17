FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — A woman is crocheting for a special cause to raise money for a playground built in honor of two girls who lost their lives in a house fire.

Melinda Griffee crochets in her spare time, but she says her latest pieces are special.

“The biggest project I completed for this auction was the Sophie’s Universe Blanket. I started crocheting a long time ago with my daughters and a few years ago, I really felt strongly when I fell upon this pattern that I really wanted to make it and have it benefit the Sophie and Madigan’s Playground,” said Griffee.

Sophie and Madigan’s Playground was built after the two girls, Sophie and Madigan, ages 3 and 6, died in a house fire.

“When my daughters were little, I met Sophie and Madigan’s mom through a mom’s group and they were close to daughters in age, so they were commonly in the same playgroups and that’s how I got to know them,” said Griffee.

Melinda wants to preserve their memory while raising funds for the playground named after them.

All of the proceeds from the auction will go towards phase three of the playground.

Some of the items were donated by a friend of Melinda’s whose mother was a talented crocheter.

The auction closes in mid-June. To find out how you can participate in the auction, click here.