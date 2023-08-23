FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A Governor Thomas Johnson High School student was arrested Wednesday after a “disturbance” at the high school.

Two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers were in the school’s hallways on Wednesday morning during class changes and had to break up a fight that happened between two students, according to a release.

The two resource officers pulled the two students away from each other to de-escalate the situation. The officers began escorting the students out of the area when one of the students began pushing the officer to try and get to the other student involved in the fight. The officer had to display his taser to get the student to stop.

The student was taken to the school’s office, where he pulled out a folding knife and opened it. He held the knife in an “aggressive manner” toward the officer while making “verbal threats of violence” against the officer and other students in the building, according to the release.

The resource officer had to take out his taser again but never used it. The student was told to drop the knife, and officials said he complied. He tried to physically resist when the resource officer went to arrest him.

The student was transported to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The list of charges against the student include:

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Dangerous Weapon on School Property

Resisting Arrest

Threats of Mass Violence

Reckless Endangerment

Disturb School Operation

Affray

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order

Due to him being 16 years old and charged with first-degree assault, the juvenile court does not have jurisdiction over the situation. Deputies transferred him to the Adult Detention Center, where he will be charged as an adult.