FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A student was stabbed near Frederick High School on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Frederick Police Department (FPD) responded to Frederick High School around 2:30 after a fight off of school property was reported.

Police said that they found a Frederick County Public School student who had been stabbed.

Officials said that they believed that the student had been involved in a fight and came to the school from Baker Park.

The student was treated in the school’s health room until EMS arrived.

Police said that this was an isolated incident.

There was a heavy police presence around Frederick High School, West Frederick Middle and Parkway Elementary during this time, but schools were dismissed on time. Evening activities were also unaffected.

Police asked that anyone with any information call 301-600-2102.