WALKERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Rock Creek students along with Walkersville Middle School students and families donated things like bedding, monetary donations, and food for kids in Frederick who need it.

“We did like fun activities like making beds as a race and then on separate teams,” said 8th grader, Annalyse Miranda-Ramos.

”I think it’s important because we already have what we need and other people don’t have it,” said 8th grader Delicia Obambe.

The fundraiser is called the “Walk and Roll Your Way” fundraiser. It helped students raise $880 and allowed students to build beds for “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a local non-profit organization. Rock Creek School is a separate public day school. Most of their students are non-verbal and have special needs.

When asked why is it important to give back, “It makes me happy,” said Alex Shen, a student at Rock Creek School.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds and delivers beds to children who need beds to sleep in.

“This will put about five kids in their beds. We’re probably within the next week or two,” said B.A. List, a volunteer for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.