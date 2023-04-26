FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — This year’s theme for National Library Week is “There’s More to the Story.” Students at Yellow Springs Elementary School are sticking with that and experiencing more ways to read than just holding a book.

“We’re just trying to give them such a variety of books that are online so that they will gravitate to those more than gravitate to playing games online,” Media Specialist Heather Hyatt said.

Hyatt said she’s more than just a librarian.

“Truly, checking out books is one of the small parts of what we do in the library. We do of course the love of reading. We also talk about research, we talk about digital citizenship,” Hyatt said.

Fourth graders Taylor Beck, Jessica Bernier and Patrick Strawn all said they love reading because it helps them learn about past events.

Beck said reading relaxes her.

“Sometimes when I can’t fall asleep, I have a drawer of books next to me and I can read. It just helps me fall asleep and reading is just rally relaxing to me and calm,” Beck said.

In today’s world, youngsters spend so much time with smart phones, laptops and tablets, the question arises as to how much are students interested in “traditional” reading?

“I like reading books. I don’t like reading online because I just feel like it’s easier to hold a book in your hand and it’s much easier to read it out,” Bernier said.

“It helps me understand better when I read on this because on the computer there’s so many buttons that can do stuff and sometimes I just don’t know how to work those,” Beck said.

Strawn said he just likes to read on anything.

All of the above. I can just take whatever I can to read,” Strawn said.

It seems libraries are finding a good balance between the new electronics and traditional books.