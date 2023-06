FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The United Way of Frederick County is starting its “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

Each year, United Way works with local community partners to collect school supplies to provide students with the materials they need to start the new school year.

If you have new school supplies like pencils, notebooks, crayons or markers, United Way is asking for your donations.

The last day to donate is July 31.

You can find a list of locations to donate supplies here.