THURMONT, Md. (DC News Now) — A suspect was arrested in Frederick County after stealing $60,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Thursday, March 23, 2023, about 28-year-old Eric Lindsay of Washington D.C. stealing catalytic converters from Beckley’s Camping Center in Thurmont.

Once he was confronted by employees, he ran from the scene. Deputies later found Lindsay along Hessong Bridge Road and arrested him after he attempted to run again.

President of the camping center Kelly Shanholtzer said this incident might’ve cost him a loss in sales.

“It’s about $60,000. I calculated it today to replace these units. The problem is, I can’t get some of the parts. I got four today but parts are on backorder for like three or four months, so I’m going to have to improvise,” Shanholtzer said.

Lieutenant Chad Atkins with the Sheriff’s Department gives one way on how to prevent catalytic converter thefts in your area.

“We recommend parking in well lit areas if you’re talking about a residential area, ideally a garage,” Atkins said.

Lindsay is charged with theft, malicious destruction of property, fourth degree burglary and resisting or interfering with an arrest.