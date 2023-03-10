FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police released the name of the driver of a tanker truck who died on March 4 after the truck crashed and exploded along a stretch of Route 15.

Troopers said Friday that Ronald Leroy Heiston Jr., 58, of Smithsburg, Md. was behind the wheel of the tanker that was on its way from Manassas, Va. to Taneytown, Md. Police said the truck was filled with roughly 8,650 gallons of gasoline when it left the roadway, hit a tree, and caught fire.

The crash took place on Route 15 North, about a half mile above Rosemont Avenue. The subsequent fire and explosion damaged a number of homes and cars along Apple Avenue, which runs parallel to Route 15. The damage to one of the houses on Apple Avenue was so extensive that the family of eight that lived there no longer could stay there.

Heiston’s obituary says he was born in Hagerstown, graduated from South Hagerstown High School, and attended Hagerstown Community College. Among other things, he was a member of the Teamsters Union and a passionate fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles.

Heiston is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa, a daughter, a son, his father, two sisters, and other family members. His obituary said there would be a memorial service for him at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13 at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania, Ave., Hagerstown, with family receiving people at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.