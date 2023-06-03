FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–Events in the city of Frederick aim to bring out any and all ages for the summer.y

There’s a celebration in Frederick, for the fifth Thai Water Festival, marking the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year known as Songkran.

“I love summer. It’s my favorite time of the year,” new Frederick resident Kurt Palmer said.

Events like these bring out crowds for the summer weather at Carroll Creek Park. The Thai Water Festival is one of the biggest holidays in Thailand and local crowds learned more about the culture and practices of the Asian country.

Elizabeth Chung heads the Asian American Center of Frederick. She said food is the main star of this festival.

“That brings us back to when we were little, that’s what we do. We had the barbeque, the chicken, pork, it’s just flavor,” Chung said.

Foods like crispy fried mussel pancakes and coconut pudding balls created by vendor Nina Rowe brings back the homesick feeling of Thailand and the past hot summer days.

“I love summer, I can garden. I miss my hometown, it’s always hot and I just don’t like being cold here. I just love the summers here,” Rowe said.

And Palmer said during the pandemic, he learned new things he can’t wait to try this summer.

“I’m new down here. I’m from New York so I’m looking forward to just enjoying the summer in Frederick and in Maryland period,” Palmer said.

And one important aspect of this festival is the appreciation of family and the sense of community.