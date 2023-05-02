FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) –This week, the city of Frederick is expanding food bank services for city and county residents.

The expansion includes moving some operations from 14 East All Saints Street to the Trinity School of Frederick on New Design Road.

The food bank currently serves about 100 families monthly and the city hopes expanding locations will continue to serve more people and fills the food insecurity gap.

“Despite ongoing negotiations, The City of Frederick has remained committed to one thing: providing services to our residents,” said Ramenta Cottrell, Director of Housing and Human Services.

Residents will still be able to access the city’s services at the original foodbank site at 14 East All Saints Street.

The hours are currently Monday through Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and two evenings a week from 6 to 8 pm on Monday and Wednesday.