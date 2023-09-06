FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has a drought watch in effect for several parts of the state, including Frederick County.

Water conservation is a good practice year-round, but we are asking residents and businesses to pay particular attention during the summer months when the state can experience hot and dry conditions,” the MDE said in a statement.

The watch went into effect in July and while no mandatory water use restrictions have been issued, the city of Frederick is urging its residents to reduce the amount of water they use by 10% this month.

“I don’t live in the city. I’ll use as much water as I want. Frankly, people should be used to doing that, though,” said Zafer, a Frederick County resident.

According to the city, some tips to reduce water around your home include:

Turning off the water faucet and not letting it flow.

Only wash full loads of clothes when doing laundry.

Manage the time you spend on outdoor watering from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The MDE said mandatory restrictions from the state level would only be issued with the declaration of a drought emergency.