FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Factor is a podcast meant to highlight underrepresented businesses and address issues affecting marginalized communities. In doing so, the podcast looks to amplify voices that, otherwise, may go unheard.

“Since 2020, there’s been this real resurgence of support for minority businesses and minority business-owners and black-owned businesses,” said Ashleigh Kiggans, one of the hosts of The Frederick Factor.

Kiggans, who originally is from Northern Virginia, moved to Frederick more than 12 years ago.

“I really hope that it just gives a voice to maybe those who didn’t feel like they had a voice or it shares the stories,” said Kiggans.

Rick Weldon, President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, said the podcast is needed in a growing community, particularly one that is changing in its makeup.

According to USA Facts, Frederick County became more diverse from 2010 to 2021, with the Hispanic/Latino population growing the most. That particular group of people increased 3.9%, making up 11.3% of the Frederick County community.

“All you have to do is listen to the episodes,” said Weldon, referring to Kiggans’ podcast, “and you hear things like diversity, compassion, generosity, forward-thinking, culture in the arts. All of that stuff when you take it into account is really what makes Frederick special.”

Kiggans said she hopes the podcast not only raises awareness of minority-owned businesses but inspires further growth throughout the community.