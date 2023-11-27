FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Rescue Mission was started with humble beginnings in 1964. Decades later they are stronger than ever, feeding about 8,000 people every year.

With Giving Tuesday tomorrow, the organization says business will continue as usual, but volunteers are always necessary.

“Tomorrow will be just another day of people giving and of a little bit more than usual,” said Arnold Farlow, executive director of the Frederick Rescue Mission.

Farlow said with the organization’s 60th anniversary on the horizon, they would not have been able to serve this many years without support from the community.

“It’s so gratifying when the people are excited and they find a pair of shoes they need or dress or whatever they need for their child,” said volunteer, Pat Strawder.

Brenda Bell also volunteers at the Frederick Rescue Mission.

“I love giving where they need it. I’m here to give it,” Bell said.

Volunteer manager, Carolyn Chandler, said they’ll be preparing to serve lunch in the community.

“We’ll be doing breakfast and lunch prep tomorrow,” Chandler said. “We also have our clothing department, so we’ll be handing out clothing to people in need.”

To find out how you can volunteer or donate to the Frederick Rescue Mission, click here.