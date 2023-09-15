FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Thousands of people attended this year’s Great Frederick Fair, one of western Maryland’s most well-known agricultural fairs.

Food, rides and games aren’t the only things you’ll see here.

“I love it. I love the animals. I have to come back another day to see the rest when all of the animals come,” said a first-time Great Frederick Fair attendee.

First-timers, out-of-towners and people who come every year were spotted at the fair.

Even people who learned agricultural skills like Rhiannon Huscha.

Huscha learned how to spin yarn from wool and has since been doing it for 20 years.

“I like the yarn that I made because I want it myself. Sweaters with yarn that I have made, just look more personal to me, even by a skin of yarn. But you didn’t know where it came from. I sometimes even know the name of the animal it came from,” Huscha said.

The fair is free for kids under 10, and $10 for adults. The fair will run until Sept. 23.