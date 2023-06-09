FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new Alice report shows 36% of households in Frederick County, Md. cannot afford basic needs, such as housing.

“The need is there. Thousands of people in Frederick can’t afford to live here. They can’t even afford to live on the outskirts,” Angie Lollar, director of economic development for the Housing Authority for the City of Frederick said. “The standard that we use at the housing authority is that families shouldn’t be spending more than 30% of their income on housing.”

Frederick County has seen an 11% increase in total households since 2019, leaving room for a greater need for housing and more change, according to the latest Alice report.

The Housing Authority of the City of Fredrick was recently awarded the “excellence in affordable housing preservation” by the state for developing the Catoctin View homes, into what they are today.

Regina Davis-Constant has lived there for about a year and a half and says it’s been a “saving grace.”

“It means a lot. I wouldn’t be able to afford it outside [of here]. I would be struggling a lot. This is the first time that I have lived with the voucher program,” Davis-Constant said.

Frederick County government, businesses, and nonprofits are working to address the community challenges.