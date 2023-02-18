FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –Months after a fire destroyed several businesses in downtown Frederick, one has reopened.

Frederick residents now have a place to buy new records once again. This wasn’t possible five months ago.

Two and a half blocks from here were the old ‘The Record Exchange’ along with other businesses that were utterly destroyed by a fire. Since then, ‘The Record Exchange’ has rebuilt and business is booming.

The business reopened on February 4th.

The owner of the store, Samuel Lock, says he couldn’t have done it without the community’s help. Generous donors gave about $38-thousand through Gofundme.

“It’s like a whole new world. It was pretty depressing for a while, and now that we’ve reopened it’s just a whole new life,” said Lock.

“I was elated. I was so glad that they have a design on this one too, the flooring, it’s amazing. I’m really happy that they got to get back on their feet,” said one of their longtime customers, James Kopf.