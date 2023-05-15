FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)– The 10th annual Maryland Craft Beer Festival held in Frederick County is showcasing over 200 unique beers that are on tap with over 69 breweries, so how did they do before the pandemic and after?

“They really do anchor down some of our neighborhoods and cities in the state. They also bring in a lot of economic development through tourism,” said Kelly Dudeck, the Executive Director of the Brewers Association of Maryland.

Dudeck said the pandemic took a toll on the brewing industry over the years.

“I know a lot of our brewers have been missing that connection with folks,” said Dudeck.

Their latest challenge is inflation, which is being felt according to Steinhardt Brewing owner Jim Steinhardt.

“Certainly, the price of some of our ingredients have gone up and a year ago we increased prices but we’re able to hold them for over a year now,” said Steinhardt.

Attendees at the festival were happy to be back at in-person events where social distancing is a thing of the past.

“I’m kind of glad all that is over with. It’s kind of good to get back to normal. To the normal!” said Ryan Dassing.

And it was good for business, as they got the word out about their brands.

“It’s fun to be actually able to go out and do normal things again and not think about it,” an attendee said.

And the rain didn’t stop the attendees from coming out and enjoying the beer.