FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews in Frederick said they rescued three adults from a burning building, one of whom was taken to hospital Tuesday morning.

At around 5:00 a.m. on December 12, crews were dispatched to the 400 block of East Patrick St.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue (DFRS) said units arrived to find a 3-story building with visible smoke.

Crews said they searched the building and found three occupants. The occupants were rescued from the third floor.

Additional crews were called to assist in completing the search and extinguishing the fire.

In a release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s office, officials said the building was a large, vacant house occupied by transient personnel.

One person was taken to hospital for minor injuries. Two others left the scene on their own, according to DFRS.

Fire officials said it took 75 firefighters, approximately 27 minutes to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene to continue putting out hot spots.