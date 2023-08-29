FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maria Peck is the owner of Tiara Day Boutique. She said it took her about a year to finally move her business to a new location after a devastating fire impacted businesses and an apartment building in downtown Frederick.

“After the fire, we tried to salvage what we could, and I had to go through the insurance process of inventory and work with the salvage company and then start looking for properties,” said Peck.

In August of 2022, eight people lost their homes when flames tore through the connected apartment building, also damaging businesses under it.

Peck said it wasn’t easy, but she is continuing to build more customers and still has great support from the community.

“I had seen it a couple of times at its other location, and I thought it was really cute. I probably have come in once or twice, but this is my first time really shopping here. It’s so cute,” said Annie Crop, a first-time shopper at Tiara Day’s new location.

With a new look and new customers, the new Tiara Day is here to stay.

“It’s where vintage glamor meets parents’ romance with a twist of gothic beauty. It’s a little different, a little smaller, but hopefully just as magical,” said Peck.