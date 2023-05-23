FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — As Memorial Day weekend rolls around, cookouts are planned and pools are set to open. It’s important to make sure you and your child stay safe at the pool.

“Number one, listen to the lifeguards. They are there to protect the patrons at the pool, they’re not there to have a bunch of rules for no reason. They are there to keep everyone safe,” the City of Frederick Parks and Recreation Supervisor of Recreation Christina Lehman said.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and pools and splash pads will be open to help families keep cool during the hot days.

Lehman said crews have maintained the pools to keep them up to safety standards.

“We got all of the repairs done and once that happens, the health department comes in and gives us the okay, which was given last week, so now it’s just making everything look nice and pretty and ready to go for Saturday,” Lehman said.

Also never swim alone. Try and go to a pool that has a lifeguard on duty or swim with someone who’s a strong swimmer according to Sheila Marino, the Aquatics Director at Health Unlimited Family Fitness & Aquatic Center.

“If you’re not a swimmer, be okay to say I’m not a swimmer, and be cautious. Stay where you can stand up if you’re an adult,” Marino said.

Another safety tip is to never leave your child unattended near or in water. Also, it’s never too late for an adult or child to take swim lessons.