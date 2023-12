FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Parts of I-70 in Frederick County were closed Monday night after a tractor-trailer struck construction on a bridge, knocking metal scaffolding onto I-70.

At least 12 vehicles were damaged in the incident but there were no reported injuries, according to the Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

A construction crew and bridge inspector were on the way to investigate as of 9:30 p.m. People were asked to avoid the area of I-70 WB and both lanes of Route 75.