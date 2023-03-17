FREDERICK, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — A local transit service in Frederick County is recognizing its workers for all of the hard work they do.

The Transit Services of Frederick County held its transit worker appreciation week starting on Monday, March 13, 2023. It honors workers and gives recognition for everything the transit workers do including driving, dispatching and community engagement.

Two drivers, David Christianson and Joseph Asamoah, said they love their work each and every day.

“They’re all so appreciative. The face that we’re taking them to the doctor’s and trips when they can’t drive,” Christianson said.

“I like helping people and every day you have the choice to meet a lot of people. People in need,” Asamoah said.

The transit service is also hiring. Head to their website to learn more.