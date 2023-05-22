FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Public Transit Services of Frederick County are coming up with a way to make bus stops cleaner and safer through a new program called ‘Adopt-A-Stop’.

The program enlists volunteers to aid the county in maintaining transit stops.

“They’re responsible for cleaning up litter reporting any damage, any graffiti and just maintaining the services,” said Mary Dennis, communications manager for Transit Services of Frederick County.

The Military Road at Fort Detrick’s bus shelter was adopted by B.O.S.S., a Fort Detrick organization.

“A big thing for us is volunteerism and being involved with our community, so a lot of times we partner with organizations on Fort Detrick for volunteer opportunities. It’s really a big deal that we’re able to step outside the gate and kind of service the community outside of Fort Detrick,” said Specialist Jenade Pearson, president of B.O.S.S.

B.O.S.S. was the first group to enter the program by adopting the shelter.

Transit Services hope to expand the program throughout the county to benefit passengers.