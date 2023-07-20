FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Two new projects coming to Frederick County will be something hikers, bikers and commuters can look forward to — and something the Transportation Planning Board says will expand the region’s trail network.

This week, the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) approved a $3.2 million project for transportation projects in Maryland.

Two of the projects are in Frederick County.

$480,000 would expand the National Capital Trial Network with a 3.2-mile trail segment between Greenfield Road and Manor Woods Road. This is the second of three phases for a side path along New Design Road that would connect the city of Frederick with the C&O Canal.

$60,000 would go towards another project in Brunswick that would create a new restroom area.

“We’ve learned a little bit from the federal highways that travelers enjoy rest stops. This can lead to more comfort for bikers,” said Chris Davenport, program manager of economic development for the city of Brunswick.

John Swanson, transportation planner for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, says the projects are vital to continue working on the region’s trail network.

“They’re great projects, not just because they make sense locally and are going to have an impact locally, but they’re sort of regional models, things that we’re trying to do throughout our region. Transit is a big priority of ours, and that’s something we’d like to promote throughout the region. Little projects like this can make a nice impact,” said Swanson.

According to the TPD, the projects could take years to complete.