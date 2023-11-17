FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested for traveling to Frederick County to solicit sex with a minor, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

FCSO said that on Oct. 30, a detective got a tip that a 15-year-old girl was sexually involved with 37-year-old Brian Williams, of Middle River, Md.

During the investigation, detectives found many messages from Williams soliciting the girl for sex, exchanging explicit images and going to Frederick County for sex with the victim.

The detective worked with a Homeland Security Investigations agent to interview Williams in Anne Arundel County. They arrested him without incident on Nov. 16 on three separate counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, one count of third-degree sex offense and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor.

“This is the second male ‘traveler’ within a week that we have removed from the streets. These individuals will travel miles to perform these heinous crimes and our detectives will do whatever it takes to stop them. I am proud of the work our deputy and the HSI agent did to bring this suspect in,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in a news release.