FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — FX Matt Brewing company announced Monday that it would be acquiring Flying Dog. The group is in the process of finding a location for a Flying Dog taproom in Frederick.

FX Matt Brewing Company was founded in 1888 and is the 4th longest-running family-owned brewery in the United States. The company has been brewing many of Flying Dog’s beers over the last ten years due to limitations at Flying Dog’s Frederick Brewery.

Flying Dog will shift all production to FX Matt over the course of the summer and is expected to cease operations sometime in August.

According to the companies, the transition will be seamless with all Flying Dog beers being brewed at FX Matt Brewing in New York until a taproom and innovation on brewery opens in Frederick.

“Frederick is a great place to live and do business. Unfortunately, even though we have invested millions of dollars in the brewery, it has too many limitations and puts Flying Dog at too great a competitive disadvantage. I could not imagine a better steward for the Flying Dog brand going forward than FX Matt Brewing Company. We have worked with them for many years, they are a prestigious family-owned brewery with more than 135 years of history, they are committed to building on the deep roots Flying Dog has established in Maryland, and their capabilities will take Flying Dog to a new level,” said Flying Dog CEO, Jim Caruso.

“We are excited to join forces with such a great brand and look forward to helping Flying Dog reach new heights,” said Fred Matt, CEO of FX Matt Brewing Company.