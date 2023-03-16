FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man died at his home Thursday after his wife backed over him in their driveway.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the couple’s home in the 4200 block of Araby Church Rd. in Urbana around 3:50 p.m. They found the man at the end of their driveway where it meets the roadway.

Members of the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services were to take his body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said out of respect, and at the family’s request, it would not be releasing the man’s name.

Deputies said they still were investigating the circumstances of what happened as of late Thursday afternoon.