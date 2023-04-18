BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now)–A mother and her 16-year-old daughter are speaking out after the teen was almost kidnapped.

The terrifying incident happened Monday, April 17, 2023, in the afternoon.

“I was terrified ’cause he asked me the explicit question and when I told him no, he had locked the doors,” said Maci.

Maci details what happened.

“I started walking back home and this guy was coming a separate way and he made a U-turn at the houses and stopped his car,” said Maci.

Comeaux said the man asked her if she needed a ride home and said at first, she thought she knew the driver and got into the car but at another glance, determined she did not.

As he attempted to grab her she pulled out a stun gun given to her by her mother. When she set it off it scared the suspect, giving her a chance to escape.

“I had pulled out my Tazer before he could grab me and I zapped it so I could scare him to get to unlock the door. He unlocked the door and I ran as fast as I could,” said Maci.

Once Patricia Heffner learned that her daughter was safe and what happened, she called the police.

Heffner said this is just one reason she gave her daughter the stun gun even though Maryland law says a person must be 18 to possess one.

“The detective told us she couldn’t have the Tazer but I feel that she was given that Tazer for a reason,” said Heffner.

Heffner has a piece of advice for other parents and teenagers.

“Be more aware of their surroundings and teach children techniques to help them even if you have to get an alarm that sounds off, just get one of them and give it to the child no matter the age, it could be anybody,” said Heffner.

Maryland State Police say the suspect is described as a 50-year-old white male, with brown eyes, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ with a medium to heavy frame. He also has a mustache, a mole, and a possible speech impediment.

He was driving a small, black vehicle, possibly a minivan.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.



