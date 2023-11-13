FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Saturday after sexually soliciting a teenage girl.

Deputies said they arrested 43-year-old Brian Brooks, of Stephens City, Va., on eight separate counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.

On Oct. 11, undercover investigators were posing as a 14-year-old girl when Brooks started messaging them through an app. Investigators said Brooks knew that he was speaking to an underage girl and continued to have sexual conversations with them and ask for sex.

Brooks said he would go to Frederick County to have sex with the girl. He was arrested at the location where they agreed to meet.

“This male individual knew, without a doubt, that he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and continued discussions with her in the hopes of having sex with a minor,” said Lt. Andrew Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “Our detective, who posed as this teenage girl, worked diligently to identify and apprehend Brooks without incident.”

Brooks was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.