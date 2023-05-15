FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the circumstances of a fatal motorcycle crash near Urbana Pike.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a traffic incident near Urbana Pike and Blackberry Drive in Ijamsville at around 1:40 p.m. on May 14.

Upon investigation, deputies determined that a 2013 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Motorcycle struck the passenger side of a 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck attempting to make a left turn onto Blackberry Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, 62-year-old William Thornton of Woodbridge, Va. had critical injuries and died at the scene, despite attempts by Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services to save his life.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries which were treated on scene.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. The truck driver is not facing charges at this time.