FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found a man accused of stabbing his ex-wife dozens of times and running over her with a Buick Enclave in 2020 guilty of her murder Thursday.

Investigators said someone called emergency dispatchers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020 to say a woman’s body was in the roadway at English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way. The woman who died was Kaitlin Nichole Roberts of Winchester, Va. Investigators determined that Lemuel Roberts, 34, drove his ex-wife to Frederick, stabbed her 32 times, and ran over her with the SUV after she got out of it.

Investigators said Roberts drove the Enclave back to Winchester where he took the the SUV through a car wash at a Sheetz gas station, threw evidence (including his ex-wife’s work nameplate and purse) in a dumpster at a Sunoco gas station, then drove to his home at 100 Oakmont Circle in Winchester.

An FBI special agent analyzed cellular phone records and found that Roberts went back to Frederick around 2 a.m., the time emergency dispatchers received the call about the woman’s body in the roadway.

Investigators said after that, Roberts headed back to Winchester where he set the SUV on fire at Woods Mill Road and Red Bud Road. A former investigator with the fire marshal’s office in Frederick County, Va. testified at Roberts’ trial that the fire started in the front passenger side of the SUV.

After the jury convicted Roberts of 1st Degree Murder, the judge scheduled Roberts’ sentencing for April 21.