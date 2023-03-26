FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’ve played the popular game Dungeons and Dragons, then you likely know about the new movie coming out this week.

To celebrate, a movie theater in Frederick will host an event to debut the movie.

Paramount Studios chose Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick to hold a movie premiere experience for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The event will feature a live-action tavern experience with reenactments, cosplayers and more.

“Very honored. So, it’s just very exciting especially being a cinema that’s almost three years old get chosen by a major distributor that’s truly an honor for us,” Robb said.