FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) —Frederick County officials say on Feb. 4, 6, and 8 while they were conducting a routine traffic stop, they seized multiple weapons, ammunition, and various narcotics that resulted in several arrests.

On Feb. 4, at about midnight, officials say they stopped a car at the Sheetz at 8408 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, Maryland, after observing suspicious driving behavior before the stop.

“These types of encounters are becoming more and more frequent on traffic stops, where deputies are encountering illicit drugs and firearms in vehicles during lawful traffic stops. Individuals breaking the law by transporting illegal drugs are also illegally transporting loaded handguns and unregistered firearms. We charge the suspects accordingly, to show that we are rightfully enforcing the existing gun laws,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

After detecting a strong smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, the deputy, with assistance from another deputy who responded to the scene, conducted a search of the vehicle, and found a Glock-style Polymer 80 9-mm handgun fully loaded, multiple narcotics, and paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Cristian Enrique Sanchez, age 19, of Frederick and his five charges include:

• Loaded handgun in the vehicle

• Firearm related to a drug traffic crime

• Firearm use – felony, violent crime

• Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) possession with intent to distribute

• CDS possession with intent to distribute: PCP/LSD/hallucinogens

Feb. 6 Arrest

On Feb. 6, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an FCSO deputy stopped a 1995 Chevrolet RV around Bowmans Farm Lane and Airport Drive for having plates registered to another vehicle. During the stop, the deputy noticed a front-seat passenger attempting to hide something under the seat.

The deputy, along with an FCSO K9 and deputy, conducted a search of the vehicle and found a loaded .22 caliber handgun and 97 gel caps of suspected heroin/fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested the driver, David Edward Bauer, age 58, of Stephens City, Virginia, and the passenger, Steven Martin Dyer, age 41, of Westernport, Maryland.

Along with numerous traffic charges, Bauer’s charges include:

• Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) – not cannabis (2 counts)

• CDS possession – large amount

• CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic (2 counts)

• Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin

Dyer’s charges include:

• Loaded handgun in vehicle

• Handgun in vehicle

• CDS possession – not cannabis

Feb. 8 Arrests

On Feb. 8, at approximately 1:25 a.m., an FCSO deputy stopped a Honda Pilot for failing to drive within a single lane. During initial contact with the driver, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana.

The deputy conducted a search and seized a .22-caliber short-barreled rifle with ammunition.

The deputy arrested Markus Juscelino Seubert, age 21, of Frederick, and charged him with an unregistered rifle/shotgun.

On Feb. 8, at approximately 1 a.m., an FCSO deputy stopped a Mitsubishi Mirage near Interstate 70 West and Route 340 for traveling over the speed limit. Due to the way the passenger reacted; the deputy requested a K9 scan of the vehicle and occupants.

The K9 alerted on the passenger, Travis Glennard Wells, age 38, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and found:

• 186.7 grams of suspected cocaine

• 12 capsules of suspected heroin/ fentanyl mix weighing 6.3 grams

• 16 plastic vials containing 12.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine

• 3 clear plastic bags containing 10.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine

• $937 in cash

Wells 12 charges include:

• CDS possession – not cannabis (5 counts)

• CDS equipment possession/distribution (2 counts)

• CDS possession with intent to distribute a narcotic (5 counts)

Deputies transported all suspects to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

"The fact that people with criminal tendencies involved in criminal behavior are the ones violating the current gun laws, overwhelming support my position that more gun laws aren't necessary and only punish and violate the rights of the law-abiding citizens and gun owners. It's well past time that lawmakers realize this fact," said Jenkins.