FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A snowstorm could be on the way and Western Maryland is expected to get the worst of it.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Western Maryland from Saturday morning until Saturday night.

Frederick County officials say that crews are closely monitoring the storm as it approaches.

Crews have been putting salt on the roads to prevent dangerous road conditions.

“I’m getting food that we need and making sure we have enough so we don’t have to go out on the road,” said resident, Christina Swiss.

Resident Jason Wisniewski has his shovels out.

“I got some ice salt to put on the sidewalk. We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Frederick officials say all plow trucks are expected to be on the roads on Saturday.