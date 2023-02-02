FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Valentine’s Day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than a bottle of wine.

For three generations Linganore Winecellars has been making wine in Frederick Co. Maryland. The family-owned winery started in 1972 and is operated by the founder’s children.

Melissa Aellen, Winemaker and Director of Operational Change stopped by our DC News Now studios to show our Taniya Wright the perfect wine pairings for your Valentine’s Day dinner.

https://www.linganorewines.com/