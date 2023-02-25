FREDERICK Md. (DC News Now) –Roller coaster temperatures are impacting everyone, including some businesses.

This week, parts of the DMV saw a roller coaster ride in the weather department, going from temperatures in the 70s, on Thursday to a wintry mix on Saturday.

Skate Frederick, a local indoor ice skating rink, says it’s common to see more people when it’s cold than when it is hot.

“On the days that are 50 plus, everything kind of dies down. These last two weekends we’ve had slow engagement,” said Emanuel Borja, an employee at the ice skating rink.

Meanwhile, at least one resort is soon closing its doors for the season.

In a recent Facebook post, Whitetail Resort, a ski resort in Franklin County, PA says it has to close for the season –citing the mild winter:

“Snowmaking is only half the battle. Our average high this season in Franklin County, PA, was 49 degrees and our mountain had only 41 days below 30 degrees. Adding to the challenge, our mountain is southern facing and exposed to sunlight from sunrise through late day. Paired with recent rainfall and mild temperatures, our snow base has rapidly declined.”