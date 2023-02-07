FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman stole four cars between December 2022 and February 2023 and that, in some instances, deputies found drugs on her.

Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, of Frederick faces a list of charges after arrests by the sheriff’s office and the Frederick Police Department.

FCSO said officers with the police department went to Lucky Pho restaurant, locate din the 700 block of N. Market St., on Dec. 19, 2022 after they received a report of an SUV that had been stolen. The SUV was running in the parking lot while the driver checked a sign on the door of the restaurant. Police found Kennedy in the SUV in Baltimore on Dec. 27 and arrested her. She was released on bond.

Deputies were at the Econo Lodge, located at 6021 Francis Scott Key Dr. on Dec. 30, 2022, after someone stole a car. Deputies found the car on Jan. 4, 2023. It was parked at the apartment complex where Kennedy lives in Frederick. Deputies contacted Kennedy at her apartment. They said she admitted she stole the car. Deputies arrested Kennedy, who was released on bond.

On Jan. 16, 2023, Frederick police officers received a report that a woman stole a car at Willowtree Plaza, located at 5 Willowdale Dr. Deputies located the car on Jan. 17, 2023 and conducted a traffic stop in Frederick. Kennedy was the sole occupant of the Mazda and was arrested. On January 18, 2023, Kennedy was released to private home detention.

FCSO deputies were at Capital Auto Center. located at 5716 Buckeystown Pike, on Feb. 2 after a woman asked an employee about a car. The employee stepped away after giving the woman the car key so she could look at the interior. Surveillance footage showed the woman driving off in the car while the employee was gone. Deputies stopped the car on Interstate 70 a couple of hours later. They said Kennedy was driving and that she had suspected fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine on her. The deputies arrested her.

Prior to all of those incidents, deputies said Kennedy asked to test drive a car at Capital Auto Sales, located at 5806 Urbana Pike. It was several hours before she returned, which is why someone from the business contacted the sheriff’s office. While deputies were there, Kennedy came back. Deputies arrested her on outstanding warrants out of Frederick and Howard counties. The warrants were for violating probation and failing to appear. Deputies found suspected heroin on her at the time.

There are a number of charges against Kennedy who had her bond for the incident on Feb. 2 revoked Tuesday. She was in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.