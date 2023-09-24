FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sherriff’s Office said a woman was found dead inside a tractor-trailer outside a Costco Distribution Center early Sunday morning.

Deputies said that at about 1:30 a.m., they responded to the Costco Distribution Center at 5236 Intercostal Drive in Monrovia for a welfare check.

The initial call was that a truck driver seemed to be under the influence and had broken out the window of their own tractor-trailer.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they approached a man who was in the driver’s seat of his truck at the entrance of the Costco Distribution Center.

The man was argumentative and did not want to speak to deputies.

Deputies determined that the man was under the influence, so they decided to place spike stop strips in the front and back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver attempted to flee, striking the stop sticks, and went on a slow-speed pursuit inside the Costco Distribution lot.

The man came to a stop at the exit lane of Costco where he still refused to get out. Deputies attempted verbal communication and de-escalation, with no resolution. He continued to be confrontational, and deputies deployed OC spray through his open window.

The man still refused to exit the tractor, so deputies broke a window and a deputy entered the cab, used a taser, and detained him.

While in the tractor deputies saw a dead woman on the floorboard.

Deputies will not release the name and identifying information of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

The suspect is currently at Frederick Health Hospital undergoing medical evaluation.