FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Thi “Tina” Truong is on the path to American citizenship while opening a brand new restaurant in Frederick that serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

“I’m feeling excited. This is my baby and I’m really happy I can work for myself and make my dream come true,” Truong said.

Truong has worked in the restaurant business for many years and says opening her own business was a huge goal of hers.

“I love to serve customers and that’s why I opened a restaurant,” Truong said.

Born in Vietnam, she dreamed of moving to the United States, to make a better life for her and her daughter.

Now, her new restaurant, Pho 52, is open on Motter Avenue.

“I came from Vietnam, and I’ve been here for just over 6 years, but I came here without knowing English. I started from scratch,” she said.

Truong hopes to soon finally gain citizenship with the hopes of fulfilling her American dream.

Customers say they plan on coming back for the authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

”The restaurant is very lovely. It has a friendly atmosphere and the smell is incredible,” said customer, Linh Pham.