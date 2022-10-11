FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County is bringing its libraries directly to you through its newly unveiled ‘Book Bike.’

It’s not an image you’d expect when you think of your local library. Think of a library on wheels.

”We wanted to reach new communities. One of the great ways that we thought of doing that, especially in our community, was with a bike that we could pedal to any festival or outreach event and meet new people that wouldn’t come into our libraries,” said Samantha Jones, the communications manager for Frederick County Public Libraries.

If you’re not able to come to the library, the Book Bike will come to you.

”We thought it was for ice cream or tacos,” said Judy Rice, who lives alongside Carroll Creek.

The Frederick County Public Library plans to soon take it beyond Carroll Creek and into your neighborhood. The goal of the Book Bike is to improve access and encourage enthusiasm about books and reading.

”The beauty of the book bike is that we can tailor the collection to the audience that we’re bringing it to. It can be filled with over 300 children’s books or 120 Adult books, depending on the audience, or a mix of both,” said Jones.

All you have to do is go up to the Book Bike, choose the book of your choice, and use your library card to check the book out.

The Book Bike was funded by the Maryland State Library through a grant for new outreach efforts.