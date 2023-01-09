The money will go towards three big projects in the county.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A spokeswoman said Frederick County would use more than $1.8 million in federal money for three major projects.

Vivian D. Laxton, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for Frederick County, said the community project funding is part of a federal omnibus bill which President Joe Biden recently signed.

The money will go towards the county’s Emergency Operations Center, Crisis Stabilization Center, and Frederick and Pennsylvania Line Railroad Trail:

Emergency Operations Center

Money will be used to equip the center with technology and equipment in a centralized location. The current emergency operations center functions take place in an adapted classroom. The space isn’t large enough to accommodate all the people needed to manage large-scale events.

Amount allotted: $869,968

Crisis Stabilization Center

Funds will be used for medical and other equipment to set up the Frederick County Stabilization Center which will provide a 24-hour program for people who are in crisis or under the influence of a substance. The resource will provide supervised care and sustainable, community-based behavioral health care.

Amount allotted: $699,000

Frederick and Pennsylvania Line Railroad Trail

Money will be used to engineer and design part of the Frederick and Pennsylvania Line Railroad Trail from Fountain Rock Nature Center to Heritage Farm Park. When fully completed, the trail will connect the city of Frederick’s planned trails to the town of Walkersville.

Amount allotted: $280,000