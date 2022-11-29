FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said three deputies were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning after they responded to a double stabbing. The suspect and one of the people who was stabbed died.

The stabbing took place in the 5800 block of Haller Pl. around 2:10 a.m. Deputies and members of Frederick County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) found two people who’d been hurt.

Three other deputies arrived and found the suspect armed. They fired their guns. The suspect died there. Medics took one of the people who’d been stabbed to Frederick Health Hospital where that person died. A team flew the other person who was hurt to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma.

FCSO detectives are currently on scene investigating the homicide and located a weapon on the scene. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigative Division (IID), with assistance provided by the FCSO, will conduct the investigation into the three deputy’s actions. Both the homicide and the deputies-involved shooting remain an ongoing investigation.