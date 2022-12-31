FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –Frederick County is marking the start of its 275th Anniversary year by ringing in 2023 with the annual NYE Key Drop and Candlelights on the Creek event.

Frederick County’s 275 Planning Committee has partnered with the Civitan Club of Frederick and Sailing through the Winter Solstice to host this year’s celebration, including various free activities, live entertainment, and food.

“2023 is going to be a big year in Frederick County! I’m excited to celebrate 275 years of rich local history and join residents as we come together to look toward our bright future,” County Executive Fitzwater said.

Frederick County’s year-long 275th Anniversary celebration will commemorate nearly three centuries of history and culture with several community events and programs planned throughout the year.

A 275th Anniversary commemorative book will be released in 2023 and features ‘Voices of Frederick County’ in addition to ten key categories that will be key areas of focus throughout the 275th year. They are, Agriculture, Business & Economy, Changing Communities, Education, Foundations, Government, Great Outdoors, Looking Forward (Today & Tomorrow), Tourism, and Transportation.

