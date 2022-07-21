FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health is known as the largest healthcare provider in the county — and they’re growing as expand their critical care department.

Construction on the expansion started back in 2020. Now, they are in the final stages of reopening the department.

The expansion will include three new state-of-the-art departments that will be able to better serve the community’s growing needs.

“We just want to continue being a trusted source of care for our community,” senior vice president Cheryl Cioffi said.

“We’ve been here for over 120 years now and this expansion is just another investment that we want to make and advancing health care for our community,” Cioffi added.

This project was estimated to cost around $46.7 million, but luckily $9 million of that was donated by businesses and people of the Frederick community.

The first phase of the expansion will be set to open in early August.