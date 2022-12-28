FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One organization in Frederick is making it a little bit easier for families to cope while their loved ones are incarcerated.

According to Maryland’s Governor’s Office for Children, approximately 90,000 children in the state have a parent on parole, probation, or in jail or prison.

‘COIPP’ (Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership) is an organization that helps some of those children and parents in Frederick County through events like reading to kids and activities at the Frederick County Detention Center.

One member of this organization is John Blaskowski, the father of 11 kids. He said when he went away, he knew something had to change.

“When you’re incarcerated, it is hard for you to be able to connect with your kids while you’re not there. They don’t understand why they can come across and touch you,” said Blaskowski.

After spending about 22 months at the Frederick County Detention Center, John said this organization helped him rebuild his relationship with his children. Now, he’s giving back to the same group that helped him, by teaching a parenting class.

The class he now teaches is a 10-week program.

“You got to start small, simple questions. You can’t just jump right back in the relationship because the child won’t trust you yet, so you got to build that trust back up and rebuild those bridges you might have knocked down,” said Blaskowski.

Shari Ostrow Scher is COIPP’s founder. She said the work John does with the organization is personal to her.

“I knew there was no voice for children who had had an incarcerated parent, and I had an incarcerated parent, and it made me think it was important that there be a voice for these children,” said Ostrow Scher.

