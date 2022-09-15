FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility.

“The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” Director Roman Steichen said.

What once was an 11,000 square foot of space is now doubled in size and features updated resources to better help serve the Frederick community.

“We’ve expanded the administrative and operations building,” Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner explained. “We’ve added a maintenance facility for buses, and we’ve added a carwash for buses.”

With a new facility, the Frederick transit services will be able to not only grow the transit system but will also be able to continue working on more commuter projects.

“This new addition will help your staff do their jobs more efficiently and effectively, which will undoubtedly improve the transit experience for residents and visitors of Frederick County,” MDOT MTA administrator holly Arnold said.

“So much has changed at transit during the 25 years since this facility was first built,” Gardner said. ” the entire transportation industry has been transformed in that time and I’m incredibly proud of our entire transit team.”

With the new facility, Frederick transit buses will be able to double what they offer for their community