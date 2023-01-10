CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — The former Word War II military intelligence center in Ft. Ritchie is being transformed into a historic site.

The facility served as a key support operations center during the war. As part of the commemoration, the State of Maryland has awarded a $15 million tax credit for protecting the unique character of the property.

One of the projects at the fort is a museum that is scheduled to open later this year.

“We’re just terribly lucky to have such a supportive community and so many people that want to be involved in this revitalization,” said John Krumpotich, developer of the Ft. Ritchie project. “This includes the museums – it just keeps growing. The excitement is growing.”

The museum has also engaged the services of a renowned artist from St. Petersburg, Russia. Dimitri Volkov will create iron designs and fabrications with ties to the fort’s history.