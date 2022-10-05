FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The challenges of healthy communities may get a bit easier in the Frederick region thanks to a $2.4 million federal grant from Maryland congressman David Trone (d).

The funding complements a $1.5 million grant Trone procured to get the program started in Frederick. It is part of a $13 million national effort for training in communities where health care – including mental health services – is out of reach for so many.

As the leader of one respected community organization explained, so much of the funding is devoted to support systems that deliver the patient to the provider.

Elizabeth Chung with the Asian-American center of Frederick said, “We have spent a lot of money on medical treatment and delivery of services. 80% of our costs really have nothing to do with chronic disease but has a lot to do with transportation, health insurance, language.”

The Asian-American Center is a multi-cultural community resource that played an important role in delivering social services during the pandemic.