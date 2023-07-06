Brice C. Trossbach, 25, was based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. He was helping with a fire in Leonardtown when he became trapped under debris.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Friends, family, and colleagues of a Navy firefighter who died helping to fight a fire in Leonardtown on June 27 gathered to honor him Thursday morning.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department hosted the funeral service of 25-year-old Brice C. Trossbach.

Trossbach, who was based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NASPR), was among the dozens of firefighters who worked to put out a house fire on Deer Wood Park Drive. While he was fighting the fire, the first floor of the home gave way. Trossbach fell into the basement where debris trapped him.

Trossbach joined the fire department at NASPR in August 2019. He served the Washington Naval District and volunteered with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the Bat District Volunteer Fire Department since 2013.